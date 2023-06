Officers said that this is an ongoing investigation. Two suspects were taken into custody and "charged accordingly," according to MPD.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was found suffering from gunshot wounds on Friday night in the Raleigh neighborhood, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Officers were responding to a shooting shortly after 6 p.m. in the 4100 block of Yale Road, according to MPD.

The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.

