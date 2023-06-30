Memphis police: shooting south of Memphis International Airport injures one Friday night

Police encouraged anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was found suffering from gunshot wounds on Friday night south of the Memphis International Airport, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Officers said they responded shortly after 6 p.m. in the 2100 block of Wilson Road and found one victim who was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

No suspect information was available at press time from MPD.

