Memphis Police to ban "no-knock" warrants amid Black Lives Matter protests

Talks between activists, city and county leaders are producing changes in law enforcement following weeks of Black Lives Matter protests.

“Of course, they’re not easy - they’re intense,” said Pastor DeVante Hill. “You’re trying to put as many voices in the room as you possibly can.”

In a statement, the city said, “Overall the meetings have been productive, and the mayor and this administration is thankful for the discussion. We are committed to making lasting and meaningful change for our city.”

Pastor DeVante Hill, who has led several peaceful protests in Memphis, posted on Facebook that talks with Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Mayor Jim Strickland, plus Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings and others, have led to plans to ban no-knock warrants in the city.

The warrants authorize police to enter homes and premises without announcing their presence.

“Black women here in the city of Memphis - they hold an important role,” said Hill. “There are a lot of single women who are at home by themselves with their child, and we just want to make sure that - that just does not happen.”

Hill stated that Memphis police and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department agreed on adopting Breonna’s Law, named for Breonna Taylor. The 25-year-old EMT lost her life when police shot her in her own home while conducting a no-knock warrant in Louisville, Kentucky, on March 13.

“It was terrible,” he said. “It was the wrong person. It was the wrong warrant. It was the wrong apartment. So we want to make sure something like that doesn’t happen in Memphis.”

Dan Springer with the city of Memphis confirmed plans to ban no-knock warrants, and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said it is reviewing policies and procedures.

Also discussed in meetings was the Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board or CLERB. Hill said there are talks of making it an independent investigative board with an expanded budget.