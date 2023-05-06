Memphis police: two separate early morning crashes leave two dead total, others hospitalized

Two early morning crashes took place Saturday and each of them has left a person dead, according to MPD. A child was also transported to Le Bonheur in non-critical

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two early morning crashes took place Saturday and each of them has left a person dead, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Additionally, after one of the crashes, a child has been taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

The first incident took place at Airways Boulevard and Ketchum Road, according to MPD. Officers said they responded shortly before 2 a.m. One person was found to be dead on the scene, according to MPD.

At 1:53 am, officers responded to a one vehicle crash at Airways and Ketchum. One individual was pronounced deceased on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/5t4EqoOO4G — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 6, 2023

This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.

About one hour later, officers said they then responded to a crash at Ethel Street and Park Avenue.

One woman was found to be dead on the scene, according to MPD. One man and another woman were transported to Regional One, according to MPD — the woman in critical condition and the man in non-critical.

A girl was transported to Le Bonheur and is listed as non-critical, according to MPD.