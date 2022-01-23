Memphis Police want you to Join the Best in Blue

A job fair is being held on January 29th for all those who want to apply for MPD.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are holding a job fair on Saturday, January 29th from 11am-3pm for those wanting to apply and join the police department.

MPD will be taking applications on site and ask that those applying to wear/have athletic clothes for the agilities test. And don't forget that ID.

There will be information for Basic Police Recruit, Police Service Technician and other open positions.

Any that are hired will receive a $15,000 sign-on bonus and $10,000 relocation assistance.