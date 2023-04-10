Memphis' first historical public library reopens

The historical building formerly known for its red sandstone arches, castle-like entryway and long, exterior stairway, opened in 1893.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cossitt Library, the first public library and museum in Memphis, is reopening after a 5-year renovation process.

The library, formerly known for its red sandstone arches, castle-like entryway and long, exterior stairway, opened in 1893 as the city's first public library. For its first year, it had no books, but Memphians began donating their own to fill the shelves.

In 1959, the face of the building was demolished and replaced with a more modern look for the time.