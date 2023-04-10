x
Memphis' first historical public library reopens

The historical building formerly known for its red sandstone arches, castle-like entryway and long, exterior stairway, opened in 1893.
After delays, Cossitt Library renovations, in Downtown Memphis, set to begin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cossitt Library, the first public library and museum in Memphis, is reopening after a 5-year renovation process. 

The library, formerly known for its red sandstone arches, castle-like entryway and long, exterior stairway, opened in 1893 as the city's first public library. For its first year, it had no books, but Memphians began donating their own to fill the shelves. 

Credit: Memphis Public Library & Information Center
Cossitt Library (left) and the Memphis Post Office (right) in 1895.

In 1959, the face of the building was demolished and replaced with a more modern look for the time.

Credit: Memphis Public Library & Information Center
An image from a sequence of photos showing Cossitt Library during its renovation in 1959.

According to Memphis Public Libraries (MPL), Cossitt Libraries became part of MPL in 1955 and was then used as a reference library. Today the library system has 18 branches. Cossitt Library will reopen its doors Tuesday, April 11.

