The secluded area in the library has gaming consoles, VR headsets and work stations that are readily available.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Public Library’s Raleigh location at 3452 Austin Peay Hwy now has a Teen Innovation Center, giving teens space to complete literacy activities and access to free resources.

The library said teens and people in the community can tour the new space after the ribbon cutting Friday, July 22 at 1:30 p.m.