Memphis Railroad and Trolley Museum to temporarily close

The museum’s management said they have “been asked to vacate” the space at 545 South Main Street in Central Station, and are looking for a new home.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Railroad and Trolley Museum in downtown Memphis said it is closing up, at least temporarily.

In a news release, the museum’s management said they have “been asked to vacate” the space at 545 South Main Street in Central Station, where the museum has been housed for more than a decade. In the release, the museum said “Central Station Hotel needs our space for other purposes, including meeting rooms. We are actively looking for a new location to continue our role as an asset to tourism and education on this important component of Memphis history.”

The museum will be open in the current space until Thursday, June 30, 2022. Management said once they have a new location and can move, they plan to reopen.

“The Museum would like to thank the Central Station Hotel, Kemmons Wilson Company, and Henry Turley Company for their generous donation of space for the past several years. We thank our dedicated volunteers as well as everyone who has supported us financially as well as those who have donated or loaned items for exhibit. We appreciate every person who has visited the museum in the past 10+ years,” said the release.