x
Child suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound in Raleigh, according to MPD

Police say they do not know how the child got the gun at this time.
Credit: ABC24

MEMPHIS, Tenn — According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), a child suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Raleigh.

At 3:34 p.m., officers said they responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of Teresa Cove. 

Police said they found a boy with a gunshot wound and that the shooting was self-inflicted.

He was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition, police said. 

Police said they do not know how the child got the gun at this time. 

MPD has not arrested anyone at this time and the investigation is ongoing. 

