Child suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound in Raleigh, according to MPD

Police say they do not know how the child got the gun at this time.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), a child suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Raleigh.

At 3:34 p.m., officers said they responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of Teresa Cove.

Police said they found a boy with a gunshot wound and that the shooting was self-inflicted.

He was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition, police said.

Police said they do not know how the child got the gun at this time.