Johnathon Brown has been positively identified from a shooting late Tuesday night.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Late Tuesday night, Memphis police responded to a shooting at 3809 Lake Park Cove around 10:00pm.

When police arrived there was a unresponsive male who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thursday afternoon, Memphis police announced that the deceased was confirmed to be 20-year-old Johnathon Brown, known as rapper Baby CEO.

Police are asking for anyone that has any information about this to call (901)-528-CASH.