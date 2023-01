Her cause of death is currently unclear. Memphis Police Department is expected to release more information about her passing at a later time.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis rapper "Gangsta Boo", born Lola Mitchell, was found dead on the porch Whitehaven home near Raines Rd. between Grace Methodist Church and the Whitehaven Public Library Sunday, Jan 1.

Her cause of death is unclear at this time.

Gangsta Boo was a member of the Memphis rap group Three 6 Mafia, and she was highly respected as a pioneer for female rap in the 90's era.