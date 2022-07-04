Memphis Redbirds drop series to Jacksonville

After coming up in first battle of Memphis-Jacksonville series, Memphis secured a Saturday win before Jacksonville pushed past Memphis closing out the series 6-4.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis-Jacksonville series started on the 28th of June, spanning into July ending with a dominant showing from the Jumboshrimp, Memphis dropping the series 6-4.

Memphis started the series on a high not with a 5-3 win over Jacksonville. However, Memphis went on to lose by an even wider margin 4-10 and 1-5 in the next two series match-ups.

Game four played out similar to the two prior after, Jacksonville pushed to a 6-0 lead at the top of the half.

Here, Memphis got a chance to answer back and they did.

A mishandled toss by Jacksonville third Baseman Willians Astudillo allowed Ben DeLuzio to score following a single before Scott Hurst sent the ball into right field.

Memphis was able to find a rhythm, scoring on three runs in the bottom of the fifth to close the Jacksonville lead to 2, however, Memphis fell in this battle by the same as many 4-6.

Memphis returned to the diamond on Saturday leading up to the July 4th holiday with celebratory fans packing out the stands and the Redbirds showed their appreciation with a walk off victory 4-3.