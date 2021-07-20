Memphis rent up 23% year to year

Shortage of homes to buy, putting more prospective buyers in rental property

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis rents are hitting their highest level according to Realtor.com. One reason for the price hike according to economists and realtors, the shortage of affordable housing is forcing more homebuyers into the rental market.

Stephen Ford, with the Carter Group in Memphis isn't surprised to see the numbers are climbing.

According to Realtor.com, the median rent in Memphis is $1,150, up 23% from June 2020. The Realtor.com data also found the median price of a studio in Memphis is $995, $1,125 for a one bedroom and $1210 for a two bedroom.

“Builders are grappling with whether to ramp up inventory and pass lower prices to consumers, or take advantage of the current opportunity to offset last year’s setbacks by boosting profit margins,” @GeorgeRatiu w @jepassy https://t.co/nMpYrvoUYO — Realtor.com Economics (@RDC_Economics) July 20, 2021

"It doesn't surprise me but it's disappointing because there is a lot you can do with $1200 on the purchase side, if there is anything to buy, but there is nothing to buy so everyone is being shoved into the rental market, " said Stephen Ford, realtor.

Ford operates The Carter Group, a Memphis based real estate company that also manages rentals. Ford agreed, a lack on inventory for buyers is a contributing factor to rising rents. Ford also said, Memphis is a heavy investor town so thousands of properties are owned by in-and-out-of-state investors. Large companies are more prone to raise rates Ford said compared to "mom and pop" landlords.

Ford said he rarely raises rent on a tenant unless there is a reason to do so such as an increase property taxes or when a unit is vacated. "When you have a long term tenant its counter productive to raise the rent because if you have a good tenant you don't want to run them off," said Ford.

According to Realtor.com, the U.S. median rental price grew 8.1% year-over-year in June to a new high of $1,575. Also, according to the company's news release, rents in 44 of the 50 largest U.S. markets reached the highest levels in two years.

According to the Realtor.com data, only Riverside, California saw a higher rent increase year to year at 24%. The median rent there is $2112. Nashville/Davidson County saw a 7.3 % increase according to the data, the median rent is $1416.

Nashville has seen home prices and rents increase in the community for several years according to experts, while Ford said Memphis has had a low cost of living over the years compared to other cities, and he added that could be one reason for the sharp increase.