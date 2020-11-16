Memphis restaurant owner serves meals to the homeless

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the Thanksgiving holiday just weeks away, one Memphis restaurant owner graced the community with hot meals Sunday.
Tamara Patterson of Chef Tam's Underground Cafe along with the Memphis Youth Arts Intiative fed dozens of people at Morris Park in the Medical District.
"Even though it's been extremely hard on restaurants during this COVID period, we realize that we've gotta give back to communities,” Patterson said. “If we are struggling in our homes to stay COVID safe, I can't imagine what the individuals on the street are having to deal with."
Chef Tam also handed warm clothes, cleaning products, and blankets.