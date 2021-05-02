"Order early!": Restaurants prepare for busy Super Bowl Sunday

More people will be watching the Super Bowl at home this weekend and take-out restaurants are hoping to cash-in

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Big Super Bowl parties and plans may have been sidelined this year because of the pandemic, but the food sure isn't.

Come Sunday, Memphis restaurants are expecting and hoping for a boost in business.

Sunday isn't just the Super Bowl for Tampa Bay and Kansas City. It's Riko's Kickin Chicken's super bowl. It's one of the busiest weekends for the wings restaurant located in the Medical District.

"We're used to getting [orders] of a hundred party wings, a hundred whole wings but with Super Bowl, the numbers rise," Co-owner Tiffany Wiley said. "We typically get orders of 200 party wings, 200 whole wings, 500 whole wings so we're getting a lot of orders in with larger quantity of wings."

With bars and restaurants at 50% capacity, more people will be watching the game at home this year. Wiley expects there to be an increase in take-out orders during an already busy weekend because of it.

“We’ll definitely be busy this year because a lot of people are ordering food some people even mentioning that they’re just going to order wings and fix plates to go for everyone to take with them," Wiley said. "So, we’re going to be busy because people want to eat. It’s Super Bowl! You can’t have Super Bowl without amazing wings!”

Wings are a staple food of the Super Bowl.

Bite Squad said based on it's delivery history in Memphis during the Super Bowl, wings were the most-delivered food. Followed by sandwiches and subs, pizza, chips and dip and fires.

The CDC is advising people to not have big Super Bowl parties. Wiley said they've seen orders come in for virtual party plans.

At The VAULT on GE Patterson sports bar, owner Derk Meitzler is preparing for a decent crowd, for what capacity will allow him.

"People can’t go to a sporting event this year, this is the only thing they can do really is watch it on tv so we'll have a good crowd," he said. "If it's any indication what college football has been like this year, it'll be a fun day."

Meitzler said this year because of the pandemic they won't be able to do a buffet. Instead, for $30 guests will get a wristband and a "buffet-like" experience where the plates are prepared in the kitchen by employees.