Search underway for hit-and-run driver after another deadly motorcycle crash this week

MPD officers responded to the crash before 9 p.m. Thursday at W. Mitchell and Daggett, not far from New Horn Lake Rd. in southwest Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are searching for hit-and-run driver after another motorcyclist was killed on the city streets.

MPD officers responded to the crash before 9 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2023, at W. Mitchell and Daggett, not far from New Horn Lake Rd. in southwest Memphis. They found a motorcyclist had been struck. The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital where they later died.

Investigators said the suspect was driving a silver Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

This is the third deadly crash involving a motorcyclist in three days, the second hit-and-run.

MPD said an 18-year-old motorcyclist was killed when he was hit at Poplar Ave. and Cooper St. just before 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. That driver also took off.

And in Germantown at about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers said another motorcyclist was killed along Germantown Rd. near Whitecross Avenue.