You won't be able to report potholes & more to Memphis through See Click Fix for about a week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis said Thursday that See Click Fix, which can be used to report potholes, street lights, graffiti, and more, will be out of service for about a week.

The upgrade will affect the system from 6:00 p.m. Thursday, December 9, 2021 to 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

The city said the 311 call center will remain available during normal business hours.