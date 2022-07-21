Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority President and CEO announces retirement at end of 2023

The airport said Brockman has overseen several historic projects for Memphis International Airport, including: reinventing the airport as an origin and destination airport after Delta moved its hub from MEM, modernizing the B Concourse, consolidating the de-icing facility, and more.

“Scott’s impact on the success of MEM cannot be understated,” said Michael Keeney, Chairman of the MSCAA Board of Commissioners, in a news release. “He will leave an ongoing legacy of success, having navigated the airport through significant challenges such as the transition to O&D operations, the pandemic, and the transformational concourse modernization project. Scott has continuously maintained a leadership role in the aviation industry, which is reflected by the many times he has been recognized by his peers. In addition, he has also had a tremendous positive impact on the community through his involvement with numerous organizations.”