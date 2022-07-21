x
Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority President and CEO announces retirement at end of 2023

The MSCAA board is now beginning the process to find Brockman’s successor.
Credit: Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority
Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority President/CEO Scott Brockman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The President and CEO of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority (MSCAA) – Scott Brockman – is retiring effective Dec. 31, 2023.

With about a year and a half until that happens, the MSCAA board is beginning the process to find Brockman’s successor.

Brockman has been with the airport authority since June 2003, and he was named President and CEO in January 2014 after serving as Executive Vice President and COO.

The airport said Brockman has overseen several historic projects for Memphis International Airport, including: reinventing the airport as an origin and destination airport after Delta moved its hub from MEM, modernizing the B Concourse, consolidating the de-icing facility, and more.

“Scott’s impact on the success of MEM cannot be understated,” said Michael Keeney, Chairman of the MSCAA Board of Commissioners, in a news release. “He will leave an ongoing legacy of success, having navigated the airport through significant challenges such as the transition to O&D operations, the pandemic, and the transformational concourse modernization project. Scott has continuously maintained a leadership role in the aviation industry, which is reflected by the many times he has been recognized by his peers. In addition, he has also had a tremendous positive impact on the community through his involvement with numerous organizations.”

