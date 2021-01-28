x
Memphis & Shelby County get federal housing/rent assistance funds

Memphis and Shelby County have received more than $28 million in federal funds to help residents who have fallen behind in rent.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials say the city of Memphis, Tennessee, and Shelby County have received more than $28 million in federal funds to help residents who have fallen behind in rent payments.

City spokesman Dan Springer says Memphis received $19.6 million from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Shelby County received $8.6 million.

The Commercial Appeal reports the funds came from a federal spending and COVID-19 relief bill that set aside $25 billion for housing assistance. 

The program will provide residents with funds for rent, utilities and other housing-related expenses. 

Nearly 10,000 evictions were filed in Shelby County from June through December.
Emergencies happen. If something is preventing you from paying rent or your mortgage, the Comprehensive Emergency Assistance Program (CEAP) can help. CEAP is designed to support families through tough times and keep them from losing their homes through eviction, foreclosures, or other circumstances.
