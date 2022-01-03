Memphis & Shelby County leaders discuss how to help the international community as Russia invades Ukraine

He joined with several organizations Tuesday to talk about how to extend a helping hand during the international conflict.

Mayor Harris said Memphis and Shelby County have a long history of welcoming refugees from WWII until more recently from Afghanistan and more.

“The crisis in Ukraine implicates everything we value. Every day, we see human suffering, death, and dislocation of families. We have a duty to raise awareness and push for our leaders to act, to protect those fleeing from oppression, and to support those who stay behind to fight,” said Harris on social media.