'It was a horrible scene' | Parents recount aftermath of large fight outside Crump Stadium

The incident in a parking lot stopped MSCS' high school jamboree earlier than planned. Two people were issued juvenile summons.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are new details and witness accounts of the large fight outside Crump Stadium Friday night which shut down the Memphis-Shelby County Schools high school football jamboree earlier than planned.

According to Memphis Police, school officers sprayed several people to get things under control, and two juveniles were issued juvenile summons for disorderly conduct and simple assault.

ABC24 caught up with one mother who was in the middle of it all, as the chaotic scene unfolded Friday night. Natoria Carpenter said she was in her car, frantically trying to find her 16-year-old daughter in the aftermath.

"Those kids were scared. They were trying to get to a safe place and there were just so many kids," Carpenter said. "It was a horrible scene to see because kids could have been hurt."

Carpenter eventually reunited with her daughter but both remained rattled days later.

"It's not fair that our kids, that they can't go to a game in peace, and it's sad that parents can't support their kids in peace," Carpenter added.

"What I saw at Crump Stadium with the young people running and the mass chaos, it could happen anywhere," former law enforcement officer Bennie Cobb said.

The incident also impacted Cobb, whose family members play MSCS high school sports.

"It was a panic at a perceived incident," Cobb added.

Still, he said the fight reinforced the importance of security officers to always be vigilant and for the public to report any issues before things potentially get out of hand.

"Parents are the adults. You have to maintain a cooler head. You have to be that parent who steps in and not agitate the situation, and when you see that happen, even if you don't want to get involved, you should contact the proper authorities," Cobb said.