Memphis-Shelby County Schools shares list of schools closed Tuesday due to power outages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After the weekend storm that moved through the Mid-South and initially left 120,000 MLGW customers without power, Memphis-Shelby County Schools said that certain summer school closures will move into Tuesday.
As of Monday night, more than 74,000 customers still do not have power. Most of the areas are concentrated North of Memphis, including Millington, Raleigh, Northeast Memphis, Cordova, Bartlett and Lakeland.
Here's a list of the schools that will still not host summer programs on Tuesday, June 27:
- Dexter Elementary School
- Grandview Heights Middle School
- Craigmont High School
- EE Jeter K-8 School
- Barret’s Chapel K-8 School
- Hawkins Mill Elementary School
- Germanshire Elementary School
- Shelby Oaks Elementary School
- Lucy Elementary School
- Springdale Elementary School
Additionally, MSCS released a statement saying that their thoughts are with those throughout Shelby County who continue to face outages after Sunday's severe storm. They said they will "continue to monitor community outages and remains in communication with MLGW as we assess school outages."