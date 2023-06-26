Memphis-Shelby County Schools shares list of schools closed Tuesday due to power outages

Memphis-Shelby County Schools said that certain summer school closures will move into Tuesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After the weekend storm that moved through the Mid-South and initially left 120,000 MLGW customers without power, Memphis-Shelby County Schools said that certain summer school closures will move into Tuesday.

As of Monday night, more than 74,000 customers still do not have power. Most of the areas are concentrated North of Memphis, including Millington, Raleigh, Northeast Memphis, Cordova, Bartlett and Lakeland.

Here's a list of the schools that will still not host summer programs on Tuesday, June 27:

Dexter Elementary School

Grandview Heights Middle School

Craigmont High School

EE Jeter K-8 School

Barret’s Chapel K-8 School

Hawkins Mill Elementary School

Germanshire Elementary School

Shelby Oaks Elementary School

Lucy Elementary School

Springdale Elementary School