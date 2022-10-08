MSCS has more to say days after incident between student and campus officers at Southwind High

MSCS' new statement says the viral video is inaccurate, failing to show the full encounter.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools released an additional statement one day after a viral video circulated online showing a Southwind High School senior being pinned to the ground by three school security officers.

MSCS originally said that it would not comment on the ongoing investigation and that the student and the staff remained its most important concern.

“At the district’s request, this is an active investigation with the Shelby County Sheriff’s department, and, per district procedures, we do not comment on ongoing investigations. Student and staff well-being remains paramount, and we will continue our efforts to support the school community.”

In a tweet Thursday, August 11, MSCS made additional comments that provided more detail, newly accusing the viral video of being inaccurate, not showing the full encounter.

"Thanks to all who reached out to support @SouthwindHS. Inaccuracies and footage capturing seven seconds of a longer incident are circulating. At the District's request, the Sheriff's Dept. is investigating. While we don't comment on active investigations, we continue to support Southwind," MSCS said.

According to the student, the altercation started because he was wearing slides, which MSCS says is a dress code violation. The student said after telling the Principal he didn’t have other shoes when questioned about the slides, he was pushed out of the line by school security officers.

What started as an alleged dress code violation ended in the senior being wrestled by the three officers, and according to him, struggling to breathe.

Along with a new statement, the tweet was posted with a video detailing actions that were taken by Southwind High and the district after the incident.

Although the tweet explained several ways the district worked to reach understanding between students and staff, the tweet did not explain how the original viral video was inaccurate, failing to provide clarity about what truly led to the minor being handled with such force.

According to the video, Deputy Superintendent Dr. Angela Whitelaw , Chief of Safety and Security Carolyn Jackson, and Chief of Communications Dr. Cathryn Stout met with youth activists for an hour long conversation.

Wednesday, August 10, there was a 90 minute conversation 10 led by Southwind’s Principal John Bush that explored ways both students and staff could accomplish a “successful” school year. MSCS said leaders from Southwind’s Student Government Association attended.

MSCS also explained that there was another meeting held on Thursday, August 11, where both Principal Bush, school leaders, and the Student Affairs Office held small group discussions as well as discussions led by teachers during class time with students.

The video ended by saying that it hopes to continue similar conversations to encourage growth.