At around 7 p.m., MPD says they responded to a crash at Shelby Drive and Delp.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), a man is dead and two men are injured after a crash in South Memphis on Friday.

At around 7 p.m., MPD said they responded to a crash at Shelby Drive and Delp near the Memphis Airport.

A man was pronounced dead, and two men were taken to Regional One in non-critical condition, according to police.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as officers work to investigate and clear this scene.