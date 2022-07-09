Video shows police take Memphis shooting spree suspect into custody

The suspect is accused of streaming the shootings live on Facebook.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Viewer video shows the moments when police took the man accused of going on a shooting spree in the Memphis area into custody Wednesday night.

The shootings spanned from just after midnight Wednesday until the suspect's capture just before 9 p.m., Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis said.

Four people were killed and three others were injured in the shootings, according to Davis. At least one of those shootings was streamed live on Facebook, Davis said.

The shootings prompted a massive manhunt and a shelter in place in the area as police searched for the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly.

The suspect was initially reported to be driving a blue sedan. Around 7 p.m., he reportedly stole a gray SUV on Poplar Avenue after shooting a woman.

Police said he later stole a Dodge Challenger at a Raceway gas station on Stateline Road.

The driver of the Challenger recognized Kelly as the suspect and ran off.

Police said Kelly was caught around 9 p.m. after a high speed pursuit, Davis said. He was taken into custody in the area of Ivan Road and Hodge Road.

Two weapons were visible in the vehicle, Davis said.

Video shows numerous authorities leading Kelly across the street from a wooded area as he was taken into custody.

The names of the victims have not been released as of early Thursday.

Kelly had been identified as s suspect in a murder just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to Davis.

According to court records, an arrest warrant on a first degree murder charge had been issued against Kelly earlier in the day Wednesday. Around 4 p.m., the string of shootings that led to Kelly's arrest began.