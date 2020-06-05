City of Memphis Speed Safety Program begins May 11

The program is meant to get drivers to slow down in "S" curves and school zones.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis today announced phase one implementation of the Speed Safety Camera Program to encourage motorist to slow down in critical S curves and school zones will be in full operation on May 11, 2020.

“Ensuring students and families are safe is one of our top priorities. This new program provides public safety resources and enhances protection for children across our community,’’ said Mayor Jim Strickland. “We look forward to partnering with Conduent to make it a success.

The automated Speed Safety Program, in partnership with Conduent Incorporated, will supplement existing traffic calming measures employed by Memphis police officers and will deploy digital camera systems to identity allege violations. The 15 camera systems are installed on poles that are located near or adjacent to intersections in school zones and S curve sites with the roll out of school safety sites later this fall to coincide with fall school schedule.

The 15 locations were selected by the city based on a scoring matrix that evaluated accident history and accident severity at approximately 350 locations and narrowed down to 30 locations for speed assessments. The 15 locations with the highest percentage of drivers operating above the posted speed limit were selected for initial deployment. The locations of the 15 cameras can be viewed here.

Conduent DriveSafe uses radar detection technology to accurately detect vehicles through the school zone or S curve. The precise speed of each vehicle is securely monitored to determine if the posted speed limit is exceeded.

Citation fees, which are determined by the City of Memphis, are $50 for each individual violation and failure to respond to the original notice will result in a $45 fee.

On April 22, 2020, the Memphis City Council issued a new ordinance that the program is pursuant to Ordinance 5747.