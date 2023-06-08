Neighborhood calls for action after speeding cars repeatedly crash into the same Memphis house

A long-time resident says cars have been crashing into the house since 1971.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis residents living near Jackson Avenue at Trezevant Street said speeding drivers have repeatedly hit a house in their neighborhood.

“It's a big problem,” said long-time resident Willie Fulton. “They come in fast from Trezevant and go down Jackson even faster.”

Fulton said cars have crashed into the house three to four times in about two-and-a-half months. She said it’s been happening since she and her husband moved into the area in 1971.

“They even come down (North Trezevant Street, where she lives) going 65 and 70 miles an hour,” Fulton said.

Currently, no one lives in the home, which is up for sale by 901 Real Estate. Fulton said the owners finished renovating the house June 15th. Since then, she said it has been hit at least twice.

“We have tried getting speed bumps, we have tried getting the speed even lower than what it is (40 miles per hour),” Fulton said. “No results. Everything we’ve done, no results.”

Fulton said the city of Memphis told them the area does not have enough traffic, and they do not have enough money to facilitate those changes. Her husband, Exter, said the city still hasn’t removed debris from a previous crash.

“The wires are still down,” he said. “The city hasn’t been by to pick the wires up yet.”

Wille said they are afraid of the speeding cars.

“I could be backing out or my granddaughter could be out there,” Willie said. “It’s just dangerous. And just about everyone on this street is a senior citizen. We don't walk that fast.”

Willie and Exter said the main changes they would like to see are speed bumps on North Trezevant Street and a barricade on the curve in front of the vulnerable house.