City of Memphis starting "facelift" to city hall

The six-phase project begins Wednesday, Jan. 26 and is expected to wrap up in spring 2023.
Credit: Thomas R Machnitzki

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis announced via Twitter Tuesday that work to update Memphis city hall will begin Wednesday, Jan. 26. 

According to the city, the "facelift" will have six phases, and is scheduled to be completed in spring 2023. The project involves contractors removing damaged marble from the north, south, east and west facades of the building, while covering the exterior with a weatherproof material. 

The city approved nearly $5 million in funding for the project.

This comes after reports of falling marble from the exterior of the building dating back to 2019, raising concerns of the building's ability to house city government.

City hall will still be open during the construction.

