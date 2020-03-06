Memphis Stax Academy participates in Black Out Tuesday

The intent was for people to disconnect from social digital platforms and reflect on the death of George Floyd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the spirit of peaceful protest thousands around the world participated in Black Out Tuesday.

What began as the brainchild of 2 music industry executives quickly became a social media show of solidarity.

Across Instagram and other social media posts users posted black boxes.

The intent was for people to disconnect from social digital platforms and reflect on the death of George Floyd.

The 2 black women who created the hashtag "The Show Must Be Paused," said the purpose of Black Out Tuesday was never to mute information from the Black Lives Matter movement.

Their purpose of the demonstration was to disrupt.

Here in Memphis the Stax Music Academy participated in the digital protest as student's disconnected from digital platforms and online classes were suspended.

In a statement Stax Academy said in part: