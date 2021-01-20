Memphis area supporters of President Biden beam with pride, reflect following Inauguration ceremony

Tennessee State Senator Raumesh Akbari supported President throughout his campaign, and the state's Republican U.S. Senators are also offering their support.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — "It was just such an awesome, exciting, trailblazing, blessed day," State Sen. Raumesh Akbari of Shelby County said Wednesday afternoon.

For the Tennessee state senator, the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris symbolized a new chapter.

"I love the theme of unity, restoring our country. Whether we are Democrat, Republican, or other, we have to work together to make sure we move forward," Sen. Akbari said.

Sen. Akbari spent a year campaigning for now President Biden, even getting national attention during last summer's DNC Convention featuring rising political stars.

"People were counting him out. They said he was too old, he didn't have enough money, he wasn't going to win. And to make that journey from then to now, it's so amazing," Sen. Akbari said.

Sen. Akbari watched the proceedings Wednesday with her family and a commemorative toast. While she celebrated, she's also aware of the challenges ahead, but confident the new administration can meet the moment.

"(President Biden) acknowledged the many things we are dealing with as a country, from a pandemic that has just devastated us to an economic standstill, and then the insurrection that happened on January 6th - but he focused on unity and how we have to move forward," Sen. Akbari said.

Today has been an awesome day!! We have a new @POTUS and @VP AND @TheDemocrats control the #House and #Senate! It’s a beautiful thing to see Vice President @KamalaHarris swearing in our new senators! 💙🇺🇸🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/XaTTeZNMJo — Senator Raumesh Akbari (@SenAkbari) January 20, 2021

Tennessee's two Republican U.S. Senators also offered an olive branch, following a hotly contested presidential election.

Sen. Bill Hagerty said, "Our nation’s peaceful transfer of power is at the very bedrock of our republic but also a clear example to the rest of the world. Today, we celebrate the 59th Presidential Inauguration and wish our new President and Vice President God’s blessings."

Sen. Marsha Blackburn added, “I join Tennesseans in wishing our new President and Vice President well. I will seek to work with the new Administration to protect our constitutional freedoms and improve the lives of the American people."

My statement on today’s inauguration of President @JoeBiden: pic.twitter.com/zS9Zvk1w0A — Rep. David Kustoff (@RepDavidKustoff) January 20, 2021

Ready to get to work, Mr. President. pic.twitter.com/2l495vzy3P — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) January 20, 2021

"We are elated at the fact that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been (cont) https://t.co/eOQB7H5g1O — State Representative Antonio Parkinson (@TNRepParkinson) January 20, 2021