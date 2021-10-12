Memphis Child Advocacy Center holds Honors Day

Four awards were given at the event to recognize those who have a remarkable dedication to the kids served at the center.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Child Advocacy Center held its annual Honors Day on Friday, recognizing the people who work to protect children from sexual and other severe abuse.

This year's award winners are:

The CPIT Excellence Award for Teamwork honors a member of the Shelby County Child Protection Investigation Team (CPIT) who demonstrates a strong commitment to inter-agency collaboration and teamwork in the service of the children and families we serve. Lanarda Parker-Miller , of the Memphis Child Advocacy Center, was recognized this year.

honors a member of the Shelby County Child Protection Investigation Team (CPIT) who demonstrates a strong commitment to inter-agency collaboration and teamwork in the service of the children and families we serve. , of the Memphis Child Advocacy Center, was recognized this year. The CPIT Excellence Award for Compassion recognizes a member of the Shelby County CPIT who demonstrates exceptional compassion and professionalism in his or her interactions with children and family members. Devon Dennis , of the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Special Victims Unit, received this award.

recognizes a member of the Shelby County CPIT who demonstrates exceptional compassion and professionalism in his or her interactions with children and family members. , of the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Special Victims Unit, received this award. The CPIT Community Advocate Award honors a community member or organization in Shelby County whose efforts demonstrate commitment to the protection of children. Mike Ryall, current Memphis CAC board member and former Interim Director of the Memphis Police Department, was recognized with the Community Advocate Award.

honors a community member or organization in Shelby County whose efforts demonstrate commitment to the protection of children. current Memphis CAC board member and former Interim Director of the Memphis Police Department, was recognized with the Community Advocate Award. The Nediva Award recognizes a Memphis Child Advocacy Center volunteer who has made a passionate commitment and invaluable contributions toward our mission. Nediva is a Hebrew word meaning noble and generous and is the root of the word volunteer. Almida Smith, longtime Memphis CAC volunteer and Chefs’ Celebrity committee chair, is this year’s Nediva Award winner.

"The children who receive services are resilient," Lydia Crivens, Director of Interagency Partnerships at the Memphis Child Advocacy Center, said. "The work you do here helps in fostering that resiliency. Not only have you demonstrated this dedication to our children during what may be a traumatic time in their lives, you have done this daunting work during a worldwide pandemic."

Organizers said the work the multiple agencies put in to make sure children are safe and protected will ensure the kids are able to move through life with hope and possibility.