MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 51 MLGW customers are affected after a gas leak on Thursday near the University of Memphis.

According to MLGW, the leak was caused by a third party and is on South Reese Street from Central to Midland Avenue.

MLGW said they've pinpointed the leak and hope to have it wrapped up in a couple of hours.