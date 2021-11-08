Looking for work? Grizzlies, FedExForum looking to fill part-time openings

Positions start at $15 per hour and could start as early as November 15.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies and FedExForum are looking to fill openings for their Overnight Conversions team.

According to a release, open interviews will happen Thursday, November 11, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Part-time positions as Overnight Conversions Crew members in Arena Operations start at $15 per hour and could start as early as November 15.

The team said conversions crew members are scheduled up to 28 hours each week depending on the number of events scheduled at the arena. Schedules fluctuate based on the event schedule and the employee's availability.

Most crew members work overnight shifts of 4 to 6 hours at a time, particularly on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights. Weekend shifts are usually available.