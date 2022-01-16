Almost 3,000 MLGW customers without power after winter weather rolls through the Mid-South

Always assume that downed power lines are live and have electricity flowing. Do not touch them.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As of Sunday afternoon at 12:16, there are just under 3,000 MLGW customers without power as winter weather hit the region this weekend.

According to the Memphis, Light, Gas and Water outage map, the majority of those outages are inside the loop in Memphis.

For information about a specific outage or if there is a specific outage and this map is not showing it in that section, MLGW asks you to call its Outage Hotline at 901-544-6500.

If you go outside and you see downed power lines, always assume the power lines are live and have electricity flowing. Do not touch them or walk on them.

To report an emergency such as downed wires or gas leaks, please call 901-528-4465. This number should be treated like 911 and only used for these types of emergencies.

Here are some other safety tips from the ABC24 Weather Team:

It only takes about a quarter to a half-inch of ice build-up on lines and trees to cause power outages. Of course, as the ice builds on power lines and trees, things could get scary as both are subject to come crashing down from the weight of the ice.

Charge your phone(s) and all other electronics, boosters overnight

Always keep at least a three-day supply of nonperishable food in your home.

Keep fresh batteries on hand for weather radios and flashlights.

Dress warmly. Wear multiple layers of thin clothing instead of a single layer of thick clothing.

Properly vent kerosene heaters and keep any electric generators outside and away from open windows or doors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Never burn charcoal indoors.

Use a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radio to monitor for changing weather conditions.

Keep alternative heating sources and fire extinguishers on hand. Be sure your family knows how to use them.

Store an emergency kit in your vehicle. Include scraper, jumper cables, tow chain, sand/salt, blankets, flashlight, first aid kit.

Make an emergency supplies kit for your pet and include medical records, first aid kit, enough canned/dry food and water for three to seven days and pet travel bag or carrier.

Do not leave pets outside for long periods of time.

Bring pets inside when temperatures drop below freezing

Turn off or disconnect appliances and other equipment in case of a momentary power “surge” that can damage computers and other devices. Consider adding surge protectors.

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed. Most food requiring refrigeration can be kept safely in a closed refrigerator for several hours. An unopened refrigerator will keep food cold for about 4 hours. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours.

What to do before a power outage

Build or restock your emergency preparedness kit, including a flashlight, batteries, cash, and first aid supplies.

Make sure you have alternative charging methods for your phone or any device that requires power.

Charge cell phones and any battery-powered devices.

Know where the manual release lever of your electric garage door opener is located and how to operate it.

Purchase ice or freeze water-filled plastic containers to help keep food cold during a temporary power outage.

Keep your car’s gas tank full-gas stations rely on electricity to power their pumps. If you use your car to re-charge devices, do NOT keep the car running in a garage, partially enclosed space, or close to a home, as this can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Learn about the emergency plans that have been established in your area by visiting your state’s or local website so you can locate the closest cooling and warming shelters.

If you rely on anything that is battery-operated or power-dependent like a medical device, determine a back-up plan.

