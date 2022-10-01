Looking for work? Memphis transition center to hold rapid hiring events

Conditional job offers will be given on site at both events, and new correctional officers will receive a $5,000 sign on bonus.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mark Luttrell Transition Center will be holding a rapid hiring events this Thursday aimed at filling open correctional officer positions.

Last month, Gov. Lee announced a 37% increase to the starting salary for CO's – bringing annual earnings for all new officers to $44,500.

Full-time state employees also receive health, life, vision and dental insurance, higher education fee waivers, 11 paid holidays, paid time off, and may participate in the employee discount program.

The transition center's mission is to to enhance public safety by providing offenders with a supportive living environment and evidence-based transitional services. The offenders will have the opportunity to develop the social skills, employment skills and self-discipline necessary to successfully reenter society.

Residents will have three phase-based programming focusing on cognitive and behavioral care, education and job skills. After successfully completing Phase I & II, the residents will move on to Phase III where they will maintain a job in the community and residence at MLTC until they are given parole or expire their sentence.