Thousands without power as storms roll through Memphis, the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — About 6,050 Memphis Light, Gas & Water customers are without power Saturday morning as storms and severe weather roll through the Mid-South.

As of 1 p.m., MLGW said there are 87 outages.

MLGW offices are closed until Monday, Jan. 3, but you can still report outages and emergencies by calling 901-544-6500 for outages and updates and 901-528-4485 for other emergencies.

