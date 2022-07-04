x
Memphis police seek missing 12-year-old girl

Salena Jones was reported missing from her W. Hillview apartment at 12:45 a.m. Monday, police said.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a 12-year-old girl who is missing from her Memphis home.

Salena Jones was reported missing from her W. Hillview Drive home at 12:45 a.m. Monday, police said. 

Memphis police said Jones left her home on foot without permission and hasn't returned. 

Police described Jones as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. She has black braided hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in a blue shirt and multi-colored boxer shorts. 

Memphis police are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 901-545-COPS (2677).

