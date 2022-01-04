Memphis rapper faces to up to 20 years in prison on federal conspiracy charge

As part of the plea, he admitted to being involved in three separate instances going back to July 7, 2020.

MIAMI — Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty faces up to 20 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy charge.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida, Pooh Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell D. Williams Jr., pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of crimes of violence and drug trafficking.

As part of the plea, he admitted to being involved in three separate instances going back to July 2020.

The first was on July 7, 2020, when he was inside a car when someone in it started shooting at a gas station in Memphis.

Second, on Oct. 9, 2020, in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida, Williams and a group of people he was with met up with another group of people to get marijuana, codeine and sneakers. The DOJ said that's when members of Williams' group showed guns and assaulted two people. After that, the group left with the victims' marijuana, codeine and sneakers.

Rapper Pooh Shiesty Pleads Guilty to Federal Conspiracy Charge

Third, on May 30, 2021, Williams assaulted someone with a gun at a Miami strip club.