City of Memphis breaks ground on Frayser park renovations

The park was damaged by a flood in 2011, which caused havoc for Shelby County.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis broke ground on renovations at Rodney Baber Park in Frayser on Monday.

The park was damaged by a flood in 2011, which caused havoc for Shelby County residents. In addition to the park, its electrical infrastructure, baseball fields and restrooms were damaged.

Thanks to a $7 million grant, construction will soon begin to bring life back into the Frayser area.

"The new design allows the lower reaches of the park to be able to take on floodwater safely and protect many of the amenities in the upper parts of the park for community use year-round," John Zeanah, planning and development director for the city of Memphis, said.