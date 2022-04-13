x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Sobriety checkpoints scheduled in Memphis

Impaired driving is a serious crime that kills more than 16,000 people and injures 305,000 others every year in the U.S.
Credit: WNEP

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There will be two roadside sobriety checkpoints set up in Memphis next week.

The checkpoints will be from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on April 22 and 23 at Winchester Road near Goodlett Road and Getwell Road near Cochese Road. 

Officers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol and drug impairment. 

According to a release, impaired driving is a serious crime that kills more than 16,000 people and injures 305,000 others every year in the U.S. 

The checkpoints are federally funded through a grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

Click here to see a list of Tennessee Highway Patrol checkpoints.

MPD to Conduct Sobriety Roadside Checkpoints MEMPHIS, TN, April 12, 2022 - The City of Memphis Police Department will...

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Why you should be wary of companies offering stem cell therapy