Sobriety checkpoints scheduled in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There will be two roadside sobriety checkpoints set up in Memphis next week.

The checkpoints will be from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on April 22 and 23 at Winchester Road near Goodlett Road and Getwell Road near Cochese Road.

Officers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol and drug impairment.

According to a release, impaired driving is a serious crime that kills more than 16,000 people and injures 305,000 others every year in the U.S.

The checkpoints are federally funded through a grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

Click here to see a list of Tennessee Highway Patrol checkpoints.