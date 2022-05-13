Sobriety checkpoints scheduled in Memphis

According to police, impaired driving kills more than 16,000 people and injures 305,000 others every year in the U.S.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There will be two roadside sobriety checkpoints set up in Memphis later this month.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the checkpoints will start Friday, May 27 at 8 p.m. and will end Saturday, May 28 at 2 a.m. They will be on Austin Peay Highway north of Coleman Road and Covington Pike south of Yale Road.

The checkpoints are funded through a grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

You can click here to see a list of Tennessee Highway Patrol checkpoints.