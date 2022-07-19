Sobriety checkpoints scheduled in Memphis

According to Memphis police, impaired driving kills more than 16,000 people and injures 305,000 others every year in the U.S.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There will be two roadside sobriety checkpoints set up in Memphis next week.

The checkpoints will be from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30, on Whitten Road near Elmore Road and on Raleigh LaGrange Road near Sycamore View Road.

According to Memphis police, impaired driving kills more than 16,000 people and injures 305,000 others every year in the U.S.

The checkpoints are federally funded through a grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

Click here to see a list of Tennessee Highway Patrol checkpoints.