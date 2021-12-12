Do you have vintage toys? Bring them to the Memphis Vintage Toy Show this week

Families finding vintage toy jewels in their attics, closets, and basements may go home with thousands of dollars.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Joel Magee of "Pawn Stars" is in Memphis this week and he's on the hunt for vintage toys in need of new life.

You can take toys from the 80s or older to the Courtyard Marriott Memphis East on Kirby Parkway, where Magee said he wants to buy your toys on the spot for cash and restore them to their former glory.

"Of course, during the pandemic, a lot of people had a lot of time on their hands and they were at home. A lot of people found that as an opportunity to clean things out of attics and closets," Magee said. "On the other hand, there were people starting to go to the internet and they were thinking about toys they had as a kid. All of a sudden, there were thousands of buyers and thousands of sellers at the same time. It was a perfect storm."

Magee said he's looking for items including Pez dispensers, Star Wars and Beatles memorabilia, superhero figures, baseball cards, and 1940-60s comic books.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, The Toy Scout is at Marriott Courtyard on Kirby, buying vintage toys, 80's and older, from folks. And he brought a Hot Wheels with him, worth a whopping 100,000 dollars! So search your attics! pic.twitter.com/FQMTURbJT7 — Janice Bridges (@janiceABC24News) December 12, 2021

If your toys are dirty, don't clean them as you could end up hurting their value.

The show is open at 3076 Kirby Pkwy. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday and Monday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Admission and parking are free.