City of Memphis opens Warming Center at Marion Hale Community Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis has opened a warming center for those in need.

The centers are places where residents dealing with extremely low temperatures may escape after normal business hours for city government buildings.

The warming center at the Marion Hale Community Center (4791 Willow Rd.) opened at 7 a.m. and will stay open until Monday, Jan. 3, at 7 a.m.

Due to COVID precautions, those looking to enter the center must take a COVID test and social distance. Masks are strongly encouraged for those inside the center.

Those seeking overnight shelter accommodations should reach out to the Memphis Union Mission at 383 Poplar Ave., the Salvation Army at 696 Jackson Ave., or call 901-529-4545 for additional shelters.

An emergency warming center will open today at 7:00 AM at the Marion Hale Community Center, 4791 Willow Rd, Memphis, TN 38117 & run until 7:00 AM Mon. This is a temporary facility for those in need of a place for respite from the cold weather and has limited services. #MemOEM pic.twitter.com/ews2WmPQyT — Memphis OEM (@MEMPHISOEM) January 2, 2022