MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Tigers' basketball match-up against Temple Saturday has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 case and the ensuing contact tracing of student-athletes at Temple.

Memphis' next match-up is against UCF. It’s scheduled to air Tuesday on ESPNU at 8:00 p.m. The Tigers is the only AAC school with just two home games in January: January 14th against SMU and January 21st against Wichita State