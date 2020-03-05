Memphis Tigers basketball recruiting update

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis basketball made the latest cut for two transfers Sunday.
Gardner Webb transfer Jose Perez announced his final five schools, including the Tigers alongside Marquette, Georgia Tech, Illinois and Iowa State.
The Tigers are also still in the running for Evansville sophomore forward DeAndre Williams. The 6-foot-9 transfer is also considering Kentucky, Arkansas and Baylor. Both Williams and Perez would have to sit out the 2020-21 season, unless the NCAA approves a new one-time transfer rule that is expected to be voted on later this month.
On the high school recruiting front, five-star guard Kennedy Chandler listed the Tigers among his Top 5 Thursday. Memphis has tough competition for the 2021 Briarcrest guard, including UNC, Duke, Kentucky and Tennessee.