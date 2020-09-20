Memphis Tigers cancel match-up against UTSA Friday amid COVID-19 cases

The announcement came after positive COVID-19 cases among players postponed the Tigers' game scheduled against the University of Houston.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis athletic department has announced they are cancelling the Tigers match-up against UTSA scheduled for Friday September 25 due to the positive COVID-19 cases at Memphis.

"While we project our quarantine and isolation numbers to improve next week, we felt it was in the best interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes to make this decision now," said Laird Veatch, Director of Athletics. "This also allows UTSA the most flexibility to find a replacement opponent."

Athletic officials say the game will not be rescheduled, but they have added a home game against Stephen F. Austin to the scheduled slated for Saturday, November 21.