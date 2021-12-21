Memphis Tigers men's basketball team plans to return to the court next week

Saturday's game vs. the Vols as well as Tuesday's game against Alabama State were both canceled due to Tigers' program protocols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis men's basketball team hopes to return to hoops action next week, after two games were canceled due to COVID protocols within the Tigers' program.

Saturday's Tigers' game against the Tennessee Vols in Nashville was called off about an hour before tipoff. The Volunteers had warmed up and were ready to play when the game was called off at 9:54 a.m. with several hundred fans already in attendance. Tipoff had been scheduled for 11 a.m.

Tuesday's game against Alabama State was also canceled.

The UofM Athletics Department hopes the team will resume play on Monday, December 27.

UofM Athletics' Statement:

“The Memphis Tiger men's basketball team anticipates resuming basketball activities on Monday, Dec. 27, barring additional positive COVID-19 tests. The athletic department and men’s basketball program have and will continue to provide education regarding vaccines and the implications of not being vaccinated, as is done with all sport programs, including holding a virtual session as recently as Sunday afternoon with men’s basketball players and families. While a majority of the team’s roster is vaccinated, the combination of players redshirting, current injuries, positive tests and contact tracing among the unvaccinated members of the team left the program unable to field a team for Saturday’s game. We will do all we can to avoid the extreme disappointment of further cancellations, while we continue to follow all standard protocols and maintain the health and safety of our players and opponents as our utmost concern.”