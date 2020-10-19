Memphis Tigers quarterback Barry White named Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week

The College Football Performance Awards also named White National Performer of the Week.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis quarterback Brady White was named the Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week Sunday, one day after leading the Tigers to a dramatic 50-49 comeback win over UCF.

Officials say White finished the game with 34 yards, 486 passing touchdowns 6 and total touchdowns 7 in the Tigers' 50-49 win. White’s passing yards were also a Memphis record and his totaled touchdowns tied a program and the American Athletic Conference record.

The Tigers made their comeback during the third quarter trailing UCF 35-14. Tiger fans cheered the team on as White threw 5 of his touchdowns with under nine minutes remaining in the third quarter bringing the lead.

Memphis defeated UCF for the fist time in 30 years, ending a 13-game losing streak in the series.

Memphis officials say White had a career long 44-yard punt against UCF.

White now ranks third on the Tigers’ career passing yards list with 8,372.

White is the third Tiger to earn Walter Camp Offensive National Player of the Week honors. Running back Antonio Gibson received the prestigious award last season after setting a conference and school record with 386 all-purpose yards in a 54-48 win over No. 15 SMU. Quarterback Riley Ferguson also received the honor in 2017 following a 48-45 win over No. 25 UCLA.