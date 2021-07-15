Memphis to host Workplace and Compliance Safety Fair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, the city of Memphis will be holding its annual Workplace and Compliance Safety Fair, and you could get tickets to a University of Memphis Tigers football game if you go.

Officials say they will be giving away tickets to the first home game to anyone who gets vaccinated Friday. In addition to learning about fire safety, active shooters, and driver safety, there also will be a job fair. The city, Amazon, and FedEx all will be there looking to hire new employees.